Golf tournament to be held at Point University Golf Club

LANETT — A benefit golf tournament will be taking place at the Point University Golf Club on Saturday, Oct. 16. It will be in memory of former Valley High math teacher and golf coach Mike Power and will raise scholarship money for recent Valley High graduates to attend college.

Kelsey Davis, the general manager of the Point University Golf Club, talked about the upcoming tournament at Thursday’s noon hour meeting of the West Point Rotary Club.

Power was a very popular teacher at Valley High. He was admired for his deep Christian faith, strong belief in self-discipline and doing what he could do to help others. A native of Bristol, Tennessee, he held a degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech and had served in the U.S. Marines for four years. He then held a well-paying job in the private sector before answering a call from God to teach young people. He taught high school math, from pre-algebra to calculus, at LaFayette, Valley and Beulah high school while also coaching a number of sports including football. basketball, golf and cross country. In 2017. he was named the Chambers County School System’s “Teacher of the Year” for the secondary level.

Power and wife Nadeena raised three sons, all of whom graduated from Valley High. Oldest son Harper has earned a degree from Georgia Tech, middle son Zade has earned his undergraduate degree from Auburn; Zade is now in medical school and youngest son Bhready is currently an undergraduate at Auburn. Nadeena is the chief financial officer for Point University.

In late 2020, Power fell ill from Covid-19 but survived it. On Jan. 31, he died of a blood clot at the family home. He was only 47 years old.

“Everybody who knew him loved him,” said club member Carolyn Lott. “They had a tournament in his memory earlier this year, and you couldn’t find a parking place anywhere. In the time he was there, he had a huge impact on the lives of the students at Valley High.”

Club member Larry Nix said it might have been because he was firm but fair with them. “Kids today crave structure and discipline because they are not getting it,” he said.

The tournament will have a two-player scramble format. For details, go to pointgolfclub.com.

Yard signs and T-shirts will be sold as part of the scholarship fundraiser. The T-shirt orders need to be in by next Tuesday.

Davis said that lots of improvements have been made at the Point University 18-hole course, and participation is on the rise.

The Point golf club is the hone course for the Skyhawks, currently rated as one of the top NAIA teams.

Golfers of all skill levels like to play at Point. It has its challenges but offers a relaxing, picturesque backdrop. It’s challenging to navigate the Bermuda fairways, rough water hazards, sand traps and the Tift Dwarf Bermuda greens.

Davis notes that the goal of the Point University Golf Club is to provide a quality round of golf with exceptional service in an enjoyable atmosphere.

