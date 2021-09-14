Guinell “Nell” Beck, affectionately known as “Nano”, age 85, went home to Glory on September 11, 2021, at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Nano was born on March 30, 1936, to the late Robert and Grace Hussey. She was also preceded in death by her husband William Beck, brothers, Charles Hussey and Mark Hussey, and her brother-in-law, Wimp Danford.

Nano worked for West Point Pepperell for over 25 years. Then, inspired by her love of all things – flowers, she cofounded Flowers Galore with her sister, Janice Miles, and worked for Flowers Galore for 15 years. She later worked at The Blossom Shop before spending several years cooking for and loving on the children of Shawmut Baptist Church Daycare.

Nano was the beloved matriarch of her family, and if you knew her, she made sure you felt like family too. Nano did not meet a stranger and had a way of making you feel like the most important person in the room. Nano had wit and charm and would have you in stitches laughing so hard – sometimes about yourself! She was always up for an adventure. All you had to do was tell her when and where and she would be waiting under her carport with her purse in hand. Speaking of her carport, it was not a place simply to park your car. It was a place to park your weary mind and chat awhile. When you left, you did not feel nearly as burdened because Nano had a way of making you feel like it would be alright, and you could believe here. Nano was clever, loving, and could cook her way to your heart. If you ever said you liked something she had made, she would make a special dish just for you the next time she saw you. People joke about trying to find the butter container in a refrigerator in the south; Nano always had something you would want and would send you home with your very own container. Nano had style, and southern class. She always went above and beyond on anything she did – her hair, her flowers, and most of all, loving her family. Nano had a green thumb and was gifted with growing things because of the roots she planted, the love she spilled out like water, and the kindness she shone like sunshine, she raised and grew a loving family, and has left a beautiful legacy that will continue to grow in her memory. As much as we all loved her, Nano always reminded us that she loved us more.

Nano will be greatly missed by many, but her family rests assured knowing that they will see her again. We will meet her at the river.

Nano is survived by her children, Bill Beck, Jennifer Champion (Chuck), David Powell (Elizabeth), Jason Powell (Maggie); grandchildren, Tricia Waldrop (Johnny), Christin Doyal (Stephen), Kim Wagner, Samantha Touchton (Chase); great-grandchildren, Paeton Jones (Daniel), Will Elliott, Lindsey Doyal, Lance Doyal, Kaden Powell, Gracie Powell, Tripp Waldrop, Emma Touchton, Bryce Powell, Carter Powell, Raylyn Wagner, Becklyn Powell; great-great grandchildren, Emmi Jones, Avereigh Jones, Owen Jones; sisters, Sandra Danford, Janice Miles, Seidria Hussey, Judy Hussey; brother, Robert Hussey.

Nano’s family is having a private funeral service, but will have visitation open to family and friends on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 1:00P.M. EDT until 2:00P.M. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley. The family will not be present to greet friends, but welcomes those who would like to pay respects and find closure.

The family respectfully requests that all in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing.

Please visit her memorial tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh. com to leave a kind word for her family, share a memory of Nell, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

