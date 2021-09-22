Lanett arrest reports for Sept. 23

Zavion Madden, 20, of Valley, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Jamarion Woodson, 32, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Jametris Beasley, 28, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Brittany Thrower, 31, of Opelika AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Larry Avery, 56, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Travis Billingsley, 33, of Valley, AL arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd.

Kendonsky Pruitt, 34, of Lanett, AL arrested for Domestic Violence 3rd.

