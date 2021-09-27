Lanett arrest reports for Sept. 28
Vandal Ross, age 49 of Lanett, Al was charged with Domestic Violence 2nd Assault and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Nakisha Renae Huguley, age 42 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic)
Frances Cornelies Huguley, age 52 of Lanett, Al was charged with Public Intoxication
Cameron Jerome Johnson, age 31 of Five Points, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Possession of Marijuana 2nd)
Donnie Brooks, age 28 of Lafayette, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Possession of Marijuana 2nd)
You Might Like
Lanett incident reports for Sept. 28
Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment was reported in the 2600 block of 28th Ave Sw Harassment was reported in the 1400... read more