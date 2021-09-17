Lanett incident reports for Sept. 16
› Burglary 3rd and Criminal Mischief 3rd were reported in the 500 block of N 5th St
› Burglary 3rd, Criminal Trespass 1st and Theft 1st were reported in the 2000 block of Co Rd 212
› Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle was reported in the 600 block of N 14th Ave
› Criminal Mischief 3rd was reported in the 200 block of S 11th St
