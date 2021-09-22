Mildred Coker Knowles, age 82, of Dublin, Georgia passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held at Townsend Funeral Home, Dublin from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, to be followed by procession and graveside service at Northview Cemetery. Reverend Dr. Cliff Morris will be officiating.

Mildred was born in Tallapoosa County on March 5, 1939. She was the daughter of the late JB and Vivian Coker and was preceded in death by her brothers Louis Coker, Elbert Coker, and Jimmy Coker.

She graduated valedictorian from Valley High School in 1957, where she was voted homecoming queen and played as catcher for the high school softball team. Following graduation, she married the love of her life, Billy Nathaniel Knowles, also from Valley. Mildred and Billy have shared 64 years of the purest and truest love.

Mildred worked at the Mill Store in Valley and put her husband through college at Auburn University. They lived in Louisville, Georgia until 1977 when Billy was transferred to Dublin with J.P. Stephens Company.

She began working at Morris Bank in Dublin and continued working in this field until she transitioned to the local Sears Office Management in the mid-1980s. Because of her extensive computer knowledge at the time, she was asked to help start up the first cellular phone site in the Dublin-Laurens County area, Cellular Plus, which later became Verizon.

She was a devoted MiMi to her two grandchildren and lived to see them smile. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Dublin. She spent many fun hours playing bridge with several groups and spending time with these ladies gave her much joy. She has recently become known as the “Flower Lady” on Facebook because she shared a morning flower and inspirational thought each day with her connections on Facebook.

Mildred is survived by her husband, Billy Nathaniel Knowles of Dublin; her only child, Shayna Knowles Morgan (Chris); grandson Kason Nathaniel Morgan and granddaughter Zae Elizabeth Morgan, all from Dublin; sister Reba Hamer (Pete) of Valley; brother Richard Coker (Shirley) of Opelika; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews along with many other family and friends.

Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 405 Bellevue Avenue, Dublin, Georgia 31021.

