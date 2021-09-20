More rain on the way? Chambers remains under flash flood watch

HUGULEY — Chambers County remains under a flash flood watch, and rain is expected in the local area through Wednesday.

“Numerous showers with embedded storms with heavy rain are forecast across the northern half of Alabama,” said Kathy Hornsby, deputy director of the Chambers County EMA.

“According to the Birmingham office of the National Weather Service, the showers should taper off Wednesday night, and we should have mostly clear and sunny skies with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s through Sunday night.”

Isolated areas will be getting between one to two inches of rain through Wednesday. Areas that get three or more inches will be vulnerable to flash floods.

Temps are expected to dip into the 50s this week, with highs in the 70.

