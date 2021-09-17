Mr. Charles L. Norris, 64 of Camp Hill, Alabama passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. CST at New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, Alabama, Rev. Justin Freeman officiating.

Public visitation for Mr. Norris will be on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Mr. Norris leaves memories to be cherished by his daughters, Rachel (Erick) Vines of LaFayette and Bridgett Hart of Camp Hill, Alabama; a bonus son, Dantego Brooks of LaFayette; a bonus daughter, Chrisola Moss of Dadeville, Alabama; five grandchildren: Jedarrion Vines, Jamaal Vines, Shanaria Brooks of LaFayette, Kameron Moss and Jayden Moss of Dadeville, Alabama; bonus grandchildren, Aalayia Vines and Aleshia Vines of Montgomery; four brothers: James Frank Norris of Camp Hill, Alabama, Robert (Maudine) Moore Jr., James Morris (Lucy) Moore of LaFayette, and Willie Lewis Moore of Lanett; two sisters, Annie Ruth Norris of Waverly, Alabama and Odessa Moore of Lanett; extended family (siblings): Mary (Jerome) Ponds, Marvin Griffin of Waverly, Alabama, Eddie (Minnie) Griffin of Camp Hill, Alabama, Jonathon Griffin of Salem, Alabama, brother-in-law Donnie B. Allen of LaFayette, and sister-in-law Izetta Norris of LaFayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

