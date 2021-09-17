Mr. Charles L. Norris
Mr. Charles L. Norris, 64 of Camp Hill, Alabama passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. CST at New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, Alabama, Rev. Justin Freeman officiating.
Public visitation for Mr. Norris will be on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Mr. Norris leaves memories to be cherished by his daughters, Rachel (Erick) Vines of LaFayette and Bridgett Hart of Camp Hill, Alabama; a bonus son, Dantego Brooks of LaFayette; a bonus daughter, Chrisola Moss of Dadeville, Alabama; five grandchildren: Jedarrion Vines, Jamaal Vines, Shanaria Brooks of LaFayette, Kameron Moss and Jayden Moss of Dadeville, Alabama; bonus grandchildren, Aalayia Vines and Aleshia Vines of Montgomery; four brothers: James Frank Norris of Camp Hill, Alabama, Robert (Maudine) Moore Jr., James Morris (Lucy) Moore of LaFayette, and Willie Lewis Moore of Lanett; two sisters, Annie Ruth Norris of Waverly, Alabama and Odessa Moore of Lanett; extended family (siblings): Mary (Jerome) Ponds, Marvin Griffin of Waverly, Alabama, Eddie (Minnie) Griffin of Camp Hill, Alabama, Jonathon Griffin of Salem, Alabama, brother-in-law Donnie B. Allen of LaFayette, and sister-in-law Izetta Norris of LaFayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.
Mrs. Catherine James Key
Funeral services for Mrs. Catherine James Key, age 90, of Lanett will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at... read more