Mr. Hugh Stanley Johnson, son of the late James Pete and Thelma Louis Johnson, was born on Sept. 8, 1954, in Harris County, GA. On Sept. 6, 2021, the same chariot of angels that took his brother, Ronnie a week earlier, returned to the Well-Star West Georgia Medical Center, LaGrange, GA and carried Stanley home, to his eternal place of resting, where his brother was waiting with open arms.

Stanley attended the public schools of Harris County. He learned his life skills and other trades from his brother, Ronnie. Most of his work history included doing projects and other odd jobs with Ronnie and some of his best friends.

Stanley professed his faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized into Mount Nebo Baptist Church, West Point, GA, where he served faithfully on the Usher Board and assisted his brother with manicuring the church grounds.

He spent a large portion of everyday taking care of his pitbull-mixed puppy.

Stanley loved spending time with family and friends. He especially loved the times he spent with his big brother, “Stank.” They practically did everything together.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James Johnson and Ronnie Johnson, Sr. and a sister, Sarah Walker.

Stanley’s memories will forever be cherished by his nieces, nephews and best friends: niece, Valerie Parkmond, LaGrange, GA; niece, Rhonda Johnson, West Point, GA; nephew, Ronnie (LaTanya) Johnson, Jr., West Point, GA; niece, Mahogany “Honey” Blackthorne, Muscogee County, GA; niece, Lawanda (David) Watts, Lanett, AL; and niece, Marcelyn Johnson of Lanett, AL; niece, Deborah Johnson of Bronx, NY; niece, Donella Walker of Bronx, NY; nephew, Tony Johnson of Bronx, NY; best friend, Andy Colvin; best friend, Daryl Hale; best friend, Rob Brooks; best friend, Jimmy Bartlett & family; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Johnson will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at 11a.m. EST in the Marseilles Cemetery with the Rev. Alton Barber, Associate Pastor, the Rev. Charles Trammell, Eulogist, the Rev. Patrick Turner and the Rev. Michael Stiggers, assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. EST at the M. W. Lee Mortuary. To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Funeral arrangements entrusted to M.W. Lee Mortuary.

