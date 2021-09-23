Mr. J.C. Williams, 83 of Lanett passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at noon EDT at Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church in Lanett, Pastor James McTier, Jr., officiating.

Public visitation for Mr. Williams will be on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT, at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Mr. Williams leaves to cherish his memories: two loving daughters, Glenda Williams (Lanett) and Cynthia Williams (Manhattan, NY); four grandchildren: Chasity (Dexter) Foreman, Justin Williams, Katrinka (Christopher) Hall, and Fima Dean; seven great-grandchildren: Deavin and Nicholas Foreman, Ayana, Keenan, and Anivea Hall, Jozzline Turner and Aniya Williams; four loving sisters: Estella Perkins, Doris (Jessie) Norris both of Dayton, OH, Ruby (Vernon) Holloway of Valley, and Aleasa (Willie) Walker of Lansdowne, PA; one devoted brother, Eddie B. (Ruby Dean) Williams of Lanett; two uncles, James Travick and Seborn (Betty) Travick both of Lanett; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

