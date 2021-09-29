Mr. Joseph Wheeler Newton, age 84, of Hawkinsville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

A visitation will be held in the Clark Funeral Home chapel from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Sept. 28, 2021.

A viewing will be held Thursday night Sept. 30, 2021 at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley with a military graveside service held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Fairfax Cemetery in Valley.

Mr. Newton was a native of Langdale, Alabama and a member of Broad Street Baptist Church. He was a textile manager with Best Manufacturing and Opelika Manufacturing Co.

He was a retired veteran of the Navy, Army and National Guard. Mr. Newton was a member of the Lions Club and the VFW. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Wheeler and Celia Adams Newton; wife, Rita Janice Holland Newton and a son, John Wheeler Newton.

Those left to forever cherish his memory include his daughters, Joan Newton Gordon (Shann) of Hawkinsville, Georgia, Leah Newton McLeod (Marty) of Pinehurst, Georgia and Lisa Newton Long (Michael A.) of Haynesville, Georgia; brother, Robert Earl Newton (Delores) of Cusseta, Alabama; sisters, Annette Newton Hurd (Retired General Joseph Hurd) of Savannah, Tennessee and Teresa Newton Setherton (Don) of Valley; nine grandchildren: Jordan, Dalton, Spencer, Sydney, Maddy, Madison, Kendall, Nathan and Magan; and two great grandchildren, Roman and Reid.

Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Georgia is in charge of local arrangements. Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in charge of arrangements in Valley.

