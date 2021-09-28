Mr. Recardo D. Giddens, 39 of LaFayette passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, 1 p.m. CDT at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, Bishop Frank McLeod officiating.

Mr. Giddens is survived by his parents, Jeffery and Ruby Giddens of LaFayette; two sons, Dai’Quan Giddens of LaFayette and JaMarious Roundtree of Montgomery; four daughters, Ashanti Phillips of Montgomery, Janecia Gates and Kalei Giddens, both of LaFayette, and Amariah Giddens of Lanett; two sisters, Kastella Turner of Beauregard, Alabama and Stephanie Giddens (Marvin Silmon) of LaFayette; four brothers, Jessie (Tawana) Swint, David (Valerie) Swint, Terrance Giddens, all of LaFayette, and Darryl Swint of Union Springs, Alabama; three nieces, Amia Jennings of Beauregard, Alabama, NyKeria Giddens of LaFayette, and TaKayla Wallace of Valley; nine aunts, Mattie (Thomas) Kyles, Mary Williams, Patricia Smith, Dorothy (Haynes, Jr.) Avery, and Ocie Mae Turner, all of LaFayette, Caroline Giddens of Lagrange, Betty Swint and Lucille Swint of Baltimore, and Willie Eva Holloway of Toccoa, Georgia; six uncles, Sylvester (Minnie Kate) Swint, Jr., Luther (Jean) Swint, and Frank James Presley, all of LaFayette, Jerome (Janetta) Giddens of Lanett, Eddie (Cora) Giddens of Lagrange, Houston Giddens of McDonough, Georgia and a host great nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

There will NOT be a repast after services.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

