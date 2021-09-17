Funeral services for Mrs. Catherine James Key, age 90, of Lanett will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. (2 p.m. EST) at Center West Baptist Church with Pastor Brad Reed and Pastor David Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Key had her daughter Judy by her side when she went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at CHI Memorial Hospital in Hixson, Tennessee. She was a member of Plant City Baptist Church in Lanett.

Mrs. Key is survived by one son Kenneth Key of Delta; three daughters: Judy Hillyer of Hixson, Tennessee, Sheila McCurry(Eugene) of Harrison, Tennessee and Kathy Moncus (Jeffrey) of Lanett; daughter-in-law, Nancy Key Hostetler of Lanett; brother, RL James of Harris City, Georgia; brother-in-law, Robert Key(Sarah) of Valley; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joel C. Key; parents, Ralph and Mary James; two sons, Randall Key and Joel C. Key, Jr.; sister, Hazel Williams; son-in-law, Lamar Hillyer; daughter-in-law, Joyce Key; and grandson, Shannon Sides.

Active pallbearers will be Daniel Burcham, Ben Hillyer, Jeff Moncus, Jeremy Moncus, Jake Key, and Patrick Levasseur. Send online condolences to benefieldfuneralhome.com. Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville is in charge of arrangements.

