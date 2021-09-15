Mrs. Judith Sidiar Thornton, 79, passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Sidiar was a devout follower of Christ and loved her savior.

Sidiar was born in Langdale, AL on March 6, 1942, to Willie Britton Phillips and Annie Rae Bailey Phillips. She graduated from Valley High School and Southern Union State Community College with a music degree. She loved playing multiple instruments and had a beautiful singing voice. She often played piano and organ for various churches in the Valley area. Sidiar was also a gifted artist and loved doing crafts, as well. She loved gardening and growing beautiful flowers and plants and had quite the green thumb. Mostly, she loved being Nana to her four grandchildren and was incredibly proud of them!

While at Southern Union, she met the love of her life, Albert Thornton, and they were married on April 29, 1961. They were happily married for 52 years and raised two daughters in Valley.

Sidiar was preceded in death by her parents, Annie Rae Phillips and Britton Phillips; her loving husband, Albert Thornton; her younger sister, Cynthia Phillips Sorrells. She is survived by her two daughters, Gia (Scott) Thornton Merritt and Libby LeAnne Thornton; four grandchildren, Erin McKenzie Hattaway, Mejra Shea Merritt, Reese Thornton Merritt, and Colton Scott Merritt; her sister Connie Phillips Mower; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

Due to COVID concerns, a graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 17 at noon Eastern/11am Central at Johnson Memorial Gardens at Johnson-Brown Funeral Home in Valley with Reverend Tommy Thornton officiating. Visitation will be held at the graveside at 11:30 a.m. Eastern/10:30 Central.

Early in Sidiar and Albert’s marriage, she asked if they could start supporting a child through Compassion International, and he said yes! They have sponsored many precious children over the last 50+ years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Compassion International at Compassion.com.

