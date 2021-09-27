Mrs. Sue Ware Bridges, age 89, of Riverview, Alabama passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at home. She was born on Dec. 23, 1931, in Langdale, Alabama to the late Hester and Allen Ware.

Mrs. Bridges is survived by her two sons, Gerald (Debbie) Bridges and David (Cynthia) Bridges; grandchildren, Geoff (Heather) Kruse, Jeremy Bridges, Adam Bridges, Cody Bridges, Skyler Bridges, and Caleb Collins; and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland Bridges; daughter, Cathy Bridges Kruse; and son, Michael Bridges.

Mrs. Bridges was a charter member of Friendship Christian Church. She loved flowers, tending to them, and watching them grow. She was well known for her holiday confections. She loved her family, her church, and helping others.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. EDT at Friendship Christian Church. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. (EDT) until the service hour at the church.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Friendship Christian Church in her memory.

Please visit Mrs. Bridges’ Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for the family, to share a memory of Mrs. Bridges, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

