Ms. Elissa Renee Mackey Christian, 46, of Hampton, Georgia (formerly of Chattanooga and Five Points, Alabama) died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Piedmont Henry Hospital, Stockbridge, Georgia. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette at 1 p.m. (CDT) with Pastor Cecilia Broome officiating. Viewing the remains and visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m (CDT) until the funeral hour. Interment will be in Handy Cemetery, LaFayette.

Elissa was born in Chattanooga to the late Jimmie Roger Mackey and Lesise Mackey Middleton on Aug. 18, 1975. Although she considered herself a Georgia native, she spent her early childhood years in Chattanooga.

She also spent her summer vacations and school breaks in Five Points, Alabama. She accepted Christ at an early age and continued her walk with Him until her transition.

Elissa graduated from Riverwood High School. She continued her studies at both Southern Union State Junior College and Grand Canyon University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in elementary special education. She worked as a special education teacher at Lee Street Elementary School in Clayton County, Georgia.

Elissa was previously married to Rodney Christian for eleven years, and they had four beautiful children —Nicholas, Lauren, Erynne and Bryce.

Elissa is survived by her children: Lauren Christian, Oxford, Georgia, Erynne Christian, Augusta, Georgia, and Bryce Christian, Lithia Springs, Georgia; her mother: Lesise Middleton, Hampton, Georgia; one brother: Brian Mackey, LaGrange; one sister: Selena Parks, Hampton, Georgia; her grandmother: Christine Mackey and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and three special friends — Felicita, Trinia and Sharon and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father: Jimmie Roger Mackey; her son: Nicholas Christian and her devoted grandparents: Bob and Selena Ward.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

