Non-profit to hold Beulah Family Fun Day 2021

The Beulah Friends of the Community will be hosting Beulah Family Day 2021 on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST, according to a flyer. The event will be located across the street from the Bridge Church at 1867 Lee Road 270 in Cusseta.

Wristbands will cost $1 for one person and $3 for a family. Participants can enter a gun raffle for $10 or enter it three times for $25. According to Daniel Cushman, club president of Beulah Friends of the community, a gift basket, cooler and bicycle will also be raffled.

There will be inflatables, balloons, face painting, games, entertainment, vendors and a car show.

Two hot dogs, chips and a drink will cost $5. A hamburger, chips, and a drink will cost $5. Chips will cost $1, and nachos with cheese will cost $3. A drink will cost $1.

Frozen treats will be sold by an ice cream truck vendor.

Cushman said he thinks this will be the fifth year the event will be held. It wasn’t held last year due to COVID-19.

According to Cushman, Beulah Family Day 2021 is his group’s main fundraiser for the year.

“The Beulah Friends of the Community, we’re a 501c3 community group for the Beulah area,” he said. “And this is one of our fundraisers that we send back into the community. Some of the main projects we do are area beautification. We have donated to families that have lost homes in fires, and tornado victims, things of that nature.”

Cushman said his group has about 30 members and that Beulah Family Day tends to attract about 200 people.

Members of the local fire department, sheriff’s department, and the Army National Guard are expected to be present, the latter of which usually brings a rock-climbing wall to the event.

“As far as I understand, we will have high school cheerleaders, and I believe some members of the band,” Cushman said.

Supporting organizations for this event are Beulah Fire-Rescue; Backwaters at The Landing; The Bridge Church Beulah; The Country Market; The Depot Nutrition at the Landing; Jones Garage; Greg Boddie Heating & Air LLC; Cusseta Travel Plaza; Cusseta Event Center; Beulah High School; Beulah Elementary PTO; Pizza D Action; Givorns Foods; HIS Purpose Nutrition; Duke’s Backwater Supper Club; The River at Club Blanton; Lee County Sheriff’s Office Alabama; Gator Media; DuBose Gym; Lee County Commission, Alabama; and

Lee County, Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

Cushman said many of these businesses donated coupons for free services, which are going into a gift basket as a raffle gift. They also donated the cooler and bicycle being raffled.

Cushman said his group gets help for the event from the Bridge Church and New Birth Ministries. New Birth ministries will bring a food truck to provide meals.

“And then we have other vendors that come in and [sell] ice cream or cookies or jams, stuff like that or arts and crafts,” he said. “We also have a car show, which I think the last couple of years, we’ve averaged about 12, 13 hot-rod type cars, and then we do trophies for that. There’s an entrance fee for that.”

The event will limit how many children can be in a bounce house at one time, and sanitation stations will be provided. Masks will not be required.

Tickets for the gun raffle can be purchased prior to the event from a Beulah Friends of the Community member or at the event. To get in contact with club members, contact the Beulah Friends of the Community club through their Facebook page. Only those eligible to own a firearm can enter the gun raffle. Tickets for other raffle items have to be bought at the event.

Vendors can contact Elizabeth Ham at (334) 319-0697 or email her at ElizabethHam2020@gmail.com.

