Official opening to be held for Valley City Park playground

VALLEY — The weather forecast looks much better for this coming weekend than it did for last weekend, and plans are to have the official opening of the new playground at Valley City Park at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Fairfax Junior Variety Club and the Junior League of the Chattahoochee Valley worked together to raise a total of $10,500 for improvements to the playground. The city put in another $1,000 and provided the labor.

What’s there now are four new pieces recently purchased from Burke Playground Equipment. They include a two-seat fire truck rocker, a Verve spinner, a tree climber and a yellow spinner.

Some existing pieces in the playground, such as a four-seat swing set, have been refurbished to look new. A pavilion with a picnic table on a concrete pad has been added as have three more picnic tables on concrete pads. There are also some benches on concrete pads. The largest single piece in the park was donated by McDonald’s of Valley and became available when McDonald’s got a new indoor playground.

City Park is now a great place to go for families with small children. Mayor Leonard Riley is inviting local families with children to come to Saturday’s program and to test out the new rides.

City Park is located across Fob James Drive from the city hall complex.

