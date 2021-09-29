OUR VIEW: Happy retirement chief Smith

At Tuesday night’s West Point City Council meeting, a couple of minutes were set aside to honor retiring fire chief Milton Smith.

Smith, who has served as the WPPD fire chief since 2005, announced he was retiring earlier this year.

Derick Staley has been announced as the city’s new fire chief.

But Tuesday, was rightfully, all about Smith, who has proudly served the West Point community for nearly two decades. Being a fire chief in a city of any size is a big job, one that includes a lot of responsibility and a big leadership position.

Smith has served West Point admirably, and he’s going to be greatly missed.

We wish him well in his retirement.

