Senior center to hold fun event for seniors

Lanett Parks and Recreation Senior Center will host a free event for seniors ages 60 and up on Thursday, Sept. 30 starting at 9 a.m. EDT, according to Recreation Director Trent McCants. There will be free food, games, door prizes, and more. The event is being held at the James A. Hardy Gymnasium at 1302 Cherry Drive.

“This is open to the public,” McCants said. “You don’t have to reserve a seat.”

The event will have a Hawaiian luau theme.

“We try to make it fun for our citizens, so we wanted to do something different,” McCants said. “We’ll probably dress up in hula skirts or something.”

McCants said Lanett Parks and Recreation and the senior center hold the event every year.

The food will probably be finger food.

“We’ll probably get someone to cater, and they’ll come in, and there may be finger food like chicken fingers, possibly sandwiches, something like that,” he said.

Representatives from local media outlets will teach guests how to access their news. Additionally, McCants said a first responder will be singing.

Masks are recommended, but not required.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

