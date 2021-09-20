Valley arrest report for Sept. 21
Cratavia Monique Hicks, 26 of Columbus, GA., charged with Fugitive From Justice
Gregory Wayne Reed, 65 of Valley, charged with Driving Under the Influence
Melvin Clifford McCullough, 52 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay- Public Intoxication
Alvontae Lejuan Harris, 21 of Opelika, charged with Attempting to Elude
Jailen Amez Edwards, 18 of Opelika, charged with Minor in Possession of Alcohol by Consumption and Public Intoxication
You Might Like
Valley incident reports for Sept. 21
Report of a Criminal Trespass 3rd and a Harassment in the 1500 block of 55th Street Report of a Criminal... read more