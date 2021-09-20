Valley arrest report for Sept. 21

Cratavia Monique Hicks, 26 of Columbus, GA., charged with Fugitive From Justice

Gregory Wayne Reed, 65 of Valley, charged with Driving Under the Influence

Melvin Clifford McCullough, 52 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay- Public Intoxication

Alvontae Lejuan Harris, 21 of Opelika, charged with Attempting to Elude

Jailen Amez Edwards, 18 of Opelika, charged with Minor in Possession of Alcohol by Consumption and Public Intoxication

