September 24, 2021

  • 57°

Valley arrest reports for Sept. 25

By Staff Reports

Published 4:31 pm Friday, September 24, 2021

David Todd Keese, 38 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear- Failure to Register Vehicle and Failure to Appear- Obstructing Governmental Operations

Justin Ray Waldrop, 30 of Opelika, charged with Domestic Violence 2nd

Jade Dakota Motley, 19 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear- No Child Restraint

Manderia Charterris Jones, 26 of Smiths Station, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports