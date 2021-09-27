Valley arrest reports for Sept. 28
Jessica Amber Plunkett, 30 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Pay- Driving While Suspended
Juvenile, 17 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Cheryl Lashan White, 47 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear- Driving While Suspended
Jason Curtis Foster, 49 of Lanett, charged with Theft of Property 4th
Thomas Clinton Clem, 55 of Columbus, charged with Failure to Appear- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Shelly Jewel Yi, 28 of Lagrange, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Nathan Brooks, 61 of Valley, charged with Public Intoxication
Juvenile, 13 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd
Danous Larons Dunn, 37 of Auburn, charged with Failure to Pay- Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Valley incident reports for Sept. 28
Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 500 block of US Highway 29 Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd... read more