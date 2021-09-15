Valley incident reports for Sept. 15
› Report of a Theft of Property 1st (1996 White Ford F-250, Tag #43HP446) in the 2000 block of Judge Brown Road
› Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Black Grill) in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Drive
› Report of a Theft of Lost Property 2nd (Cell Phone) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue
› Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) in the 1300 block of County Road 196
