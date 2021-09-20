Valley incident reports for Sept. 21

Report of a Criminal Trespass 3rd and a Harassment in the 1500 block of 55th Street

Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 1200 block of Sydney Street

Report of a Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Swelling and two counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Unoccupied Vehicle in the 5000 block of County Road 388

Report of a Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd in the 1300 block of Valley Industrial Drive

