Valley incident reports for Sept. 22
Report of a Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Identity Theft in the 3000 block of 19th Avenue
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (2002 8’ black Utility Trailer) in the 7100 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Criminal Trespass 2nd in the 500 block of US Highway 29
You Might Like
Lanett arrest report for Sept. 21
Donald Bolt, 39, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... read more