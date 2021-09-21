September 21, 2021

Valley incident reports for Sept. 22

By Staff Reports

Published 6:57 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Report of a Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Identity Theft in the 3000 block of 19th Avenue

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (2002 8’  black Utility Trailer) in the 7100 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Criminal Trespass 2nd in the 500 block of US Highway 29

