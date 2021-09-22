Valley incident reports for Sept. 23

Report of a Domestic Violence 2nd (Assault 2nd) in the 2100 block of County Road 388

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) in the 1800 block of 52nd Street

Report of a Vehicle Fire in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and a Theft of Property 3rd (Debit/Credit card) in the 500 block of Fob James Drive

Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 4500 block of 20th Avenue

