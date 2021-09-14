Valley man killed in boating accident

A Valley man was killed in a boating accident on Lake Harding in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Walter Mitchell, 58, was fatally injured when the fishing boat he was operating collided with another fishing boat in Halawkee Creek off of the Lee County Road 368 point. The accident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office also responded and assisted with the investigation.

