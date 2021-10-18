Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 19
Catherine Denise Clifton 41, of Valley, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher A Frazier 32, of Valley, Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Kenneth Lejeron Dozier 42, of Roanoke, Negotiating Worthless Negotiable Instruments
Trapper William Irvin 38, of Valley, Harassing Communications
Patrick O’neal Avery 37, of Lafayette, Domestic Violence in the Third Degree
Darrell Antonio Harrison 43, of West Point, Failure to Pay – No Drivers License
Billy Joe Rosston 60, of Five Points, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property in the First Degree
Ronald Sanford Rutland 52, of Five Points, Failure to Pay – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree
David Isaac Fields 67, of Five Points, Failure to Appear – Operating a Vehicle without Insurance
