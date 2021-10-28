October 28, 2021

Stage play: The above children recently took part in a stage play at the West Point CARES Center. It was titled “We’re Not Afraid to Stop, Look and Listen.” In front, from left, are Tinsley Dunson, Kinsley Davidson, Makhi Slaughter and David Taylor. In back, left to right, are Community Development Specialist Monica Barber, Kemorian Edge, Nicholas Upshaw, Landon Stinson, MaNiyah Slaughter, DaJuan Ferrell, Teresiana Drew and Taylor Grissom.

CARES Youth Center takes part in stage play

By Staff Reports

Published 10:00 am Thursday, October 28, 2021

WEST POINT — The CARES Youth Center recently hosted an outstanding performance of positive stage play. Written and directed by Sharon “Ladee Storem” Acres, the play was titled “We’re Not Afraid to 2 Stop, Look and Listen.”

“I wrote the play about the pandemic,” Acres said. “It makes the point of how important it is to wear masks and stop bullying when we are all experiencing something like Covid-19 and the Delta variant.”

Acres has been doing stop bullying stage plays at the CARES Youth Center for the past 10 years. “I am looking forward to producing many more on this subject,” she said.

For booking stage plays, contact Acres at (678) 675-5916.

