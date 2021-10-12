Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 13

Ashley Nicole Morris 27, of Cusseta, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Desmond Demonte Merritts 28, of West Point GA, Failure to Appear- Disorderly Conduct

James Russell Morgan 27, of Cusseta, Grand Jury Indictment- Possession of a Controlled Substance

James Paul Richardson 40, of Lanett, Failure to Appear- Child Support

Lindsay Morgan Webb 36, of Franklin GA, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Marcus Eugene Maddox 46, of Camp Hill, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Heidi Michelle Greeson 42, of Prattville, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Marco James Evans 43, of West Point GA, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Fail to Signal

Emmanuel Jones 58, of LaFayette, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Roxie Ann Ray 58, of LaFayette, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Maurice Orlando Brooks 38, of LaFayette, Failure to Pay- Drive while Suspended

Zari Sarabi Askew 23, of LaGrange GA, Failure to Appear- Obstructing Justice Giving False Identity

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

