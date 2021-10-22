October 23, 2021

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 23

By Staff Reports

Published 4:18 pm Friday, October 22, 2021
Lemarco Quentez Burkett 25, of Montgomery, Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building
Robert Earl Osborne 38, of LaFayette, Domestic Violence 3rd degree
Darian Deshawn Woody 30, of Valley, Failure of Pay- Possession Marijuana 2nd degree, Failure to Pay- Attempt to Elude
