Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 29
Ralph Richard Williams 60, of Opelika, Failure to Appear- Driving while Revoked
Natasha Eulonda Grady 37, of LaFayette, Failure to Appear- Criminal Trespass 3rd, Harassing Communications
Gabriel Lamar Gilliam 24, of Lanett, Attempted Murder, Burglary 1st degree, Robbery 1st degree, two counts
