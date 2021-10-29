Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 30
Demario Dequan Finley 21, of LaGrange GA, Failure to Appear- Hunting Public Road, Failure to Appear- Hunt After Dark
Kyle Edward Smith 24, of Waverly, Failure to Appear- Ignition Interlock, Failure to Appear- Fail Stop Sign, Failure to Appear- Drive while Cancelled, Failure to Appear- Operate Vehicle without Insurance
Christopher Ashton Sieve 27, of Unknown, Sex Offender Registration Notification Act
Ronnie Carl Brooks 62, of Valley, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Reckless Driving
Demarcus D. Hutchinson 46, of LaGrange GA, Failure to Appear- Speeding
Shawn Corrnell Bellamy 30, of Columbus GA, Failure to Appear- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Robert Michael Sheppard 20, of Cusseta, Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving
Valley arrest report for Oct. 30
Juvenile, 17 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear- Failure to Stop at Stop Sign