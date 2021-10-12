Concert to raise money for accident victim

An upcoming concert will raise money for a man who suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash earlier this year and still has a long road to recovery.

The “Going the Miles for Miles” benefit concert will be held Saturday, Oct.16 at 6 p.m. and will raise money for the medical expense needs of Howard Miles. Admission will cost $10, and music will be provided by Poison Whiskey, Wicked Dixie, and DJ J-Dawg.

The event will be preceded by a free, just-for-fun motorcycle ride starting at the Lanett Mill parking lot. Anyone wanting to participate in the ride is asked to show up at noon. Kickstands will go up at 1 p.m., and the ride will end at Circle W Bar and Grill.

Circle W Bar and Grill will be selling bowls of gumbo for $5 each both after the ride and during the concert. The concert portion of the event will only be for ages 21 and up, since the venue serves alcohol. There will be a raffle at the event.

DJ J-Dawg will start playing pre-recorded favorites at 6 p.m. and between breaks. Wicked Dixie will play Southern rock at 7 p.m., and Poison Whiskey will play 80s and 90s rock starting at 9 p.m.

According to Howard’s wife, Candy Miles, and an event co-organizer, Amy Hinkle, Howard was involved in a serious motorcycle accident on July 31 as he was leaving a benefit motorcycle ride for someone else.

“He had numerous injuries,” Hinkle said. “He had head injuries, he had a shoulder injury, knee injury. He is out of work quite some time. His wife had just switched jobs, so they did not have insurance coverage at the time.”

Candy said Howard’s doctor gave him nine months to a year for the rest of his brain swelling to go down.

“He just had surgery six weeks ago on his shoulder, and he still has knee surgery to come in about three more weeks,” she said. “So, it’s going to be a process.”

Candy also said Howard has brain bleeds. She said Howard was very fortunate to survive his accident.

This event is being sponsored by Memorial Riders Benefit Group. Hinkle explained that the group was organized after the passing of Captain Jason Fuller of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. She said the event was dreamed up and organized by many people.

