EAMC reports COVID-19 remains “relatively” calm, encourages booster shots

According to a press release from East Alabama Medical Center, COVID-19 remains relatively calm at EAMC and EAMC-Lanier, with combined hospitalizations ranging between 13 – 15 over the past week.

According to the press release, the COVID Infusion Center will be moved back to a portable building in the north parking lot at EAMC on Monday after being in the ICU waiting room for the past couple of months when more capacity was needed.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, 2,344 patients with COVID have been treated at East Alabama Health (not including the 15 currently hospitalized).

Of those 2344 patients, 2016 were discharged home to complete recovery, while 328 patients died from COVID-19 while hospitalized since March 2020. That includes 19 deaths so far in October.

East Alabama Health officials still encourage people to get vaccinated to reduce transmission rates in the community and lessen the chance of hospitalization if infected with COVID. Residents who received their initial vaccine doses more than six months ago are encouraged to receive a booster shot soon, at least two weeks before holiday gatherings begin.

The State Update (as of Wednesday at 3 p.m.)

4The ADPH Dashboard indicated 665 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

4Alabama’s COVID-19 test positivity is 7.5%. It was as high as 24% in early September.

4626 confirmed COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Alabama. It was as high as 2,886 in late August.

4207 are in the ICU

4148 (71%) of COVID-19 patients in the ICU are ventilated.

415% of all ICU patients are COVID-19 positive.

43 are pregnant, with one of them in ICU on a ventilator

419 are pediatric patients, with one of them in ICU.

