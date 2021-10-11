Eddie Gene Hamby was born Sept. 25, 1935, in Huguley. He served for 20 years in the US Army infantry, 82nd Airborne, and Green Beret Special Forces. This included tours of duty in Korea, Vietnam, the Dominican Republic and the Panama Canal Zone. After retirement from the military, Eddie served briefly as a VA officer and then as civil defense director in Chambers County. Then he worked 20 years as EMA Area Coordinator for the State of Alabama. Later in life, he volunteered with the Red Cross, EAMC Hospital, Christian Care Ministries, East Alabama Food Bank, People Against Litter, and Prison Ministries. He was an active church leader at both the United Methodist Church in Riverview, Alabama and at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Opelika.

Eddie passed away on Oct. 9, 2021, at the age of 86 years old, after suffering several years with Alzheimer’s. Even as he struggled with memory loss, he never forgot his lovely bride of 68 years, Jeanine, daily professing his undying love for her and telling her how beautiful she was. He kept his sense of humor, often reminding his family and friends that “laughter gives a good heart massage.” He was a proud father, grandfather and great grandfather. And he loved the Lord most of all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Mildred (Crenshaw) Hamby; four siblings: Louis Hamby, Louise Morgan and her husband James Morgan, whom he considered a brother, Mary Sue Crowder and Henri Lee “Bubba” Hamby; his daughter, Laurie Diane Hamby; his daughter in law, Peggy Davidson Hamby; and his twin great grandsons, Asa and Eli Hamby.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Martha Jeanine (White) Hamby; his children, Leslie Deion Hamby, David LaVonne Hamby, and Stephen LaFayette Hamby (Angela); 10 grandchildren, Michael Hamby (Robin), Emily Hamby, Courtney McFaull (Joe), Amy Crawford (Darryl), Britney Floyd (Jonathan), Mary Orsini (Dominic), Stephen Lott Hamby (Ariel), Holly Mathis (Joshua), Madison Weinman (Dan), and Hunter Billingsley (Carlie); 11 great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Opelika. Visitation with the family will precede the service in the church sanctuary from 1 until 2 p.m.

Faithful husband, loving father and grandpa, man of God, compassionate servant, community leader, soldier, man of honor, duty, sacrifice, and service. All these words describe the man who lived a good life caring for his family and serving his country, state, community and church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church or to the East Alabama Food Bank in Auburn or to the Red Cross or Alzheimer’s Association.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika is handling the arrangements.

