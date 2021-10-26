Fairfax First Baptist Church hosts fall Hallelujah Festival

On Saturday, community members enjoyed fall festivities at Fairfax First Baptist Church during its outdoor Hallelujah Festival. There were games such as candy corn bowling, cup toss, and cornhole, as well as door prizes, inflatables, a parking lot train ride, and snacks. Live music was provided by local artists The Good Trees, The Hope Bishop , and Joyful Noise. Many children present wore Halloween costumes.

“It’s something the church really wanted to put together for community outreach,” said event volunteer Joni House. “… I love my community very much, and I’m proud to be a part of this.”

House said the event wasn’t raising money for anything. She said that Fairfax First Baptist, in conjunction with a couple of other churches involved, simply wanted to give back to the community.

Dylan Stanley, lead singer of The Good Trees, said performing at the event was one of the first things his band ever did.

“It’s actually great to see everyone coming out,” he said. “There’s a lot more people than I thought we’d have here. It’s going to be a really good day.”

Visitor Raqsheika Glaze said that the kids with her enjoyed eating nachos more than anything at the event. Besides eating, they loved the bouncy house and slide. Glaze said that more than anything, she was enjoying the atmosphere.

“I’m comfortable,” she said. “I feel like we’re all family.”

Toward the end of the festival, guests enjoyed trunk or treating.

