Former Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy sentenced
Former Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy was sentenced to 24 months supervised probation Tuesday in Chambers County District Court.
McCoy was also ordered to pay $14,193.45 in restitution. McCoy’s sentence is technically a five-year concurrent sentence, but he won’t serve any time in jail unless he violates the terms of his probation.
“We are obviously unhappy with the verdict but we respect the judge’s decision,” said Clark Morris , the assistant deputy attorney general of the criminal division Clark Morris.
McCoy pled guilty in September to using his official position or office to allow a dependent and/or family member to access and use a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe owned by the City of Lanett without lawful purpose. He also pled guilty to using his official position or office to obtain extensions and/or waivers of City of Lanett utility charges totaling $43,302.32.
Upon his guilty plea, McCoy immediately was removed from office as Lanett’s mayor.
Check back for more on this developing story.
