GDOT adjusts traffic on Georgia 18 for bridge repair

Crews with C. W. Matthews Contracting Company will shift all traffic from Georgia 18 at Long Cane Creek onto the eastbound bridge during the overnight hours of Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The shift marks the start of actual construction regarding the replacement of the bridges near Interstate 85’s exit 2 interchange.

The bridges’ replacement is one of two projects being done simultaneously at the interchange. The other project involves the installation of roundabouts where the exit and entrance ramps to the interstate connect with Georgia 18, as well as another roundabout nearby at the Georgia 18 and Georgia 103 intersection.

During the overnight shift, teams will restripe the roadway’s lanes, moving all traffic in both directions onto the westbound bridge. Construction crews will then be able to dismantle the westbound bridge and replace it with a new, modern version. Engineers expect the westbound bridge’s replacement to be finished in summer of 2022, and at that point traffic will once again be shifted so that crews can replace the eastbound bridge. Both new bridges should be open to traffic by the end of spring 2023.

The new traffic configuration will be in effect immediately following the shift, the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Motorists are urged to be alert to the change at the site, and they will likely experience back-ups, particularly during busy commute hours. Local residents and commercial drivers should consider alternate routes, or use a GPS app or the NaviGAtor app to get around the interchange. Even so, at no point will workers install a full roadway closure at the sites of the two projects.

