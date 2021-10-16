Guthrie’s in Lanett set to open new location

Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger-only restaurant, announced Friday in a press release, that its newest restaurant will open on Tuesday, Oct. 19, in Lanett. Guthrie’s is located at 2315 Broad Avenue and S. 23rd Street in the former Alamo Fireworks site. The restaurant will be open Monday – Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. To contact the store. visit guthrieschicken.com.

According to the release, the first 500 customers to purchase a signature Guthrie’s Box during Oct. 19 grand opening event will receive a gift card redeemable for another Guthrie’s Box during a future visit. The box includes chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy coleslaw, Texas toast and Guthrie’s signature dipping sauce — nearly a $10 value.

As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Lanett location is part of Guthrie’s new strategic growth plan that features a completely redesigned restaurant with an even stronger focus on its drive-thru. The new Lanett Guthrie’s is owned and operated by residents and business partners Chris Clark and Brian Pester.

“The past few years have been like no other and in light of everything we’ve gone through as a community, we are so excited to offer Lanett residents, families and visitors a chance to experience the absolute best chicken fingers in the world,” Clark said. “We’re chicken fingers, crinkle fries, coleslaw and sauce-loving locals that live and breathe Lanett. When we first learned that Guthrie’s was interested in opening in our community, we jumped at the opportunity. From families to students, office workers, tailgaters, late night snackers, or anyone just craving authentic made-to-order chicken fingers and sides – we’ve got you covered at Guthrie’s. You have to try our signature Guthrie’s sauce – it’s a game changer.”

Since signing the rights to develop Guthrie’s in Lanett, both Clark and Pester have been active brand ambassadors while their restaurant was being developed. Both will be involved in managing day-to-day operations at the new restaurant. Their new location is part of Guthrie’s strategic growth plan that features new restaurant prototypes that accentuate design and operational enhancements such as a stronger focus on the drive-thru, delivery, and even outdoor dining, while highlighting a softer color palette, more lighting and a modern edge that boosts the customer experience. Guthrie’s has spread to six states and more than 40 locations.

“There is something classic, something quintessential about Guthrie’s that just about everyone can relate to,” Pester said. “People are driven by an emotional connection to freshly made chicken fingers, fries and hand chopped coleslaw. While simple, it’s also very strong and powerful. We’re so excited to begin serving our community while also giving back through our new Guthrie’s with my friend and business partner Chris by my side.”

For more than 50 years, Guthrie’s has drawn in crowds across the country for its hand-breaded chicken fingers rooted in a tradition of fresh, hot, and fast, with a generous dash of southern hospitality.

“There is always opportunity in change,” said Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc.. “Chicken fingers and fries remain an affordable feel-good proposition and the opening of Lanett, which is the newest of the more than a dozen new restaurants planned through next year, highlights the momentum we’re now experiencing as a brand. Our above industry average profit margins, along with the simplicity of our operations are major calling cards for potential owners. That growth has spurred our expansion into Lanett, and our desire to open additional restaurants in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi, among other regions.”

Guthrie’s remains a family-run restaurant business that uses freshly sourced products and ingredients to create its vibrant, yet simple menu. Since its inception in 1965, Guthrie’s has become famous for its unique take on chicken fingers and flavor combinations. Furthermore, the brand’s software, hardware, training and ongoing support allows Guthrie’s owners to focus on producing an exceptional product without sacrificing consistency or individuality.

Guthrie’s was founded in Haleyville in 1965 and, with the launch of its first chicken fingers only restaurant in Auburn in 1982, the brand has grown to more than 40 locations across six states. Guthrie’s is dedicated to a simple, yet complex single menu-item format using only the highest quality and freshest ingredients. This allows franchisees to honor tradition while simultaneously disrupting typical menu diversification to create better opportunities for growth and profitability.

Guthrie’s franchisees can expect their initial investment to range from $261,050 to $569,200 excluding real estate costs. For more information about franchising with Guthrie’s, visit guthrieschicken.com/franchising.

