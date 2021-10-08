Joyce Ann Welch Yarbrough, 77, of Lanett passed away at her residence on Oct. 7, 2021. Joyce was born on Feb. 20, 1944 in Langdale, Alabama to the late Lessie and Elvira Hughey Welch.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 40 years, Henry Yarbrough. She is survived by her brothers, Horace (Shirley) and Raymond (Sandy) Welch, and a number of nieces and nephews and her beloved pet, Sammie.

Joyce was a graduate of Lanett High School and Auburn University. She loved watching Auburn football games.

She was a member of Living Word Assembly of God church in Lanett.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT at Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett.

Reverend Phillip Doss will officiate.

For online condolences, please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett.

