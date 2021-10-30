Kids at Bob Harding-Shawmut Elementary trunk or treat

VALLEY — A total of 240 Bob Harding-Shawmut Elementary School students were treated to Halloween candy Friday afternoon at a trunk or treat event at their school. They ranged in age from four-year-olds in pre-K to second graders.

As a bonus, they got to touch some big trucks. An East Alabama fire truck and an ambulance were there along with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office meth hearse. Valley Lions Club President Phillip Sparks had his 1929 Ford there as well. Special guests included Sparky, the EAFD mascot, and Wonder Woman (a.k.a. Resource Officer Lt. Sandra Crim).

Vendors distributing candy to the children included the Valley Lions Club, Brumfield Electric (BEC), J.C. Colley Trucking, State Representative Debbie Wood, the East Alabama Fire Department and EMS, the Bob Harding-Shawmut PTO and lunchroom staff, Principal Tana Cannon’s office, reading specialist Gina Sanders, media specialist Beverly Letson and first-grade teacher Kathryn Garmon. McDonald’s of Valley added to the fun by providing masks and Spooky Night activity books.

Trunk or Treating is becoming more and more popular in the COVID-19 era.

In most cases, adults decorate the backs of their cars for Halloween, load up on candy and sit in a parking lot as kids move from car to car trick or treating.

