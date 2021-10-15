October 15, 2021

Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 16

By Staff Reports

Published 4:49 pm Friday, October 15, 2021

Casey Roberts, 29, of Lanett, AL arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

Marco Holloway, 39, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Shawn Bailey, 38, of Lanett, AL arrested for Domestic Violence 3rd.

Sherrie Williams, 46, of Lanett, AL arrested for Defacing Public Property.

Travis Billingslea, 33, of Lanett, AL arrested for Public Intoxication.

