Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 29
William Michael Bleier, age 61 of Lanett, Al was charged with Harassment
Angel Maria Elliott, age 40 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Pay
Corey Kneith Warner, age 41 of Lanett, Al was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Criminal Mischief
Kenneth Lamar Ferrall, age 43 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Public Intoxication)
Jason Robert Colley, age 44 of Lanett, Al was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Tevin Demarcus Hutchinson, age 26 of West Point, Ga was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Resisting Arrest, and Attempting to Elude
You Might Like
Lanett incident reports for Oct. 29
Theft of Property 1st was reported in the 300 block of E 18th St Burglary 3rd was reported in the... read more