Lanett incident reports for Oct. 14
Criminal Mischief 3rd was reported in the 800 block of S Jennings Ave
Harassment was reported in the 1300 block of N 13th Ave
Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 3rd were reported in the 1800 block of S 1st Ave
Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 4th were reported in the 300 block of S 12th St
You Might Like
Valley arrest report for Oct. 14
Jerry William Estes, 43 of Smiths, charged with Receiving Stolen Property 3rd and Giving False Name to Officer Share this:TwitterFacebookLike... read more