October 19, 2021

Lanett incident reports for Oct. 19

By Staff Reports

Published 4:15 pm Monday, October 18, 2021
Animal Cruelty was reported in the 200 block of S 3rd Ave
Domestic Violence Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of S 14th St
Possession of Forged Instrument and Theft by Deception were reported in the 3000 block of S Phillips Rd
Harassment was reported in the 500 block of S 8th Ave
