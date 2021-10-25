Lanett incident reports for Oct. 26

Burglary 3rd and Theft of property 4th was reported on the 300 blk of S. 15th Ave.

Shooting into an occupied dwelling was reported on the 800 blk of N. 3rd St.

Theft of property 4th was reported 1100 blk of S. Gilmer Ave.

Domestic violence 3rd harassment was reported on the 800 blk of S. 18th Ave.

Domestic violence 3rd harassment was reported on the 1000 blk of S. Jenning Ave.

