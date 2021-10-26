Lanett incident reports for Oct. 27

Reckless Endangerment was reported in the 400 block of S 8th Ave

Criminal Trespass 2nd and Criminal Mischief 3rd were reported in the 300 block of N 12th Ave

Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st was reported in the 2800 block of S Phillips Rd

Criminal Trespass 3rd was reported in the 300 block of N 6th Ave

Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of N 12th Ave

Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment was reported in 1100 block 15th Pl Sw

