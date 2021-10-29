Man accused of animal cruelty arrives late for court hearing

On Wednesday, Latoski Tamaine Williams failed to appear on time at his first court hearing concerning his 12 charges of animal cruelty 2nd degree, according to a Valley Police Department press release and VPD Chief Mike Reynolds. Williams’ 12 dogs had been found chained in a wooded area, apparently with no food and no fresh water.

District Court Judge Calvin Milford heard testimony from Animal Control Officer Duane Vallia and looked at several photographs that depicted the physical conditions of the dogs as well as the condition under which they were chained. Milford found that the city had met its burden of proof and ordered that the 12 pit bull mix dogs, which were seized from Williams on Oct. 21, are forfeited to the City of Valley for disposition as may be deemed appropriate.

New Hope Rescue, which had been instrumental in finding foster shelters for the animals at the time of their seizure, will now be taking applications for the adoption of the dogs. They stated that all 12 dogs are microchipped, dewormed and vaccinated. New Hope Rescue’s adoption fees start at $300. Their website is www.nhrescue.com.

According to Reynolds, the judge didn’t issue a failure to appear because Williams showed up late. Williams is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 15.

